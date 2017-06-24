Hollywood Man Fatally Wounded In Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities on Saturday publicly identified the man who was fatally shot by police in Hollywood during a shoot out with officers on his apartment balcony.

An autopsy was pending for 20-year-old Santino Trevino, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers went to 7245 Hillside Ave. around 11 p.m. Thursday in response to a call about a dispute between two roommates, one of whom may have been armed, police said.

Santino reportedly started firing a weapon — it was unclear if it was at passersby or officers but they returned with a barrage of gunfire.

“In cases like this, we pretty much keep the peace and allow the individual being escorted by P.D. to go ahead and retrieve some of his property,” LAPD Sgt. Frank Preciado said. “That’s when the encounter happened. That’s when the suspect armed himself with a firearm and an officer- involved shooting occurred.”

After confronting officers, Santino went out onto the apartment’s balcony. Cellphone video shot by residents captured the sound of police ordering him to drop his weapon, followed by a barrage.

“They were saying, `Sir, put down the gun. Sir, put down the gun.’ And then the officer goes, `Sir, what’s your name?’ Then everybody started shooting, and it went insane,” a witness told reporters.

An exact number of officers who opened fire has varied from eight to 10. Witnesses said they heard as many as 50 shots.

The suspect’s revolver was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.