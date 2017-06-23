Compton Mother Of 4 Possibly Strangled To Death, Boyfriend Detained

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) – A mother of four who was murdered in Compton early Friday morning may have been strangled to death, authorities believe. Her boyfriend has been detained in connection with the case.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 12800 block of South Stoneacre Avenue at 2:23 a.m. to find the victim unresponsive with marks around her neck that resembled ligature marks consistent with possible strangulation, the sheriff’s department reports.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not released. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy by the coroner to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman resided in the back of the home with her boyfriend, a Hispanic man, and their four biological children, ages 5 to 15, according to LASD. She had more family who reside at the front of the home.

LASD reports that at around the time of her killing, her boyfriend walked to the front of the home and told her family he had something to show them. He then took them to the back of the house, where they found the victim unresponsive. The family then called 911.

The victim’s 15-year-old son was present at the time of the murder, LASD said, but it was unclear if he witnessed the act itself. Her other three children were in the front of the house.

The boyfriend is considered a person of interest in the case, but has not yet been arrested, LASD said.

Anyone with information on the case should call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.