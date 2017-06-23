Murrieta Woman Goes Missing

MURRIETA (CBSLA.com) — The search is on for a missing Murrieta woman.
Tammy Lyon, 40, vanished on Sunday in the middle of her shift at a Stater Bros. store in Winchester.
The last time anyone heard from Lyon was on Father’s Day. She called and left a message for her father saying she loved him and that she would see him later that night for dinner. She hasn’t been home or heard from since.
Lyon’s cell phone appears to be off and her 2014 red Camaro is also missing. License plate number LDDYBG with a star.
Lyon’s father said that her world revolves around her teenage son and daughter.
“We can’t sleep. We can’t eat. We’re doing everything we can to find our daughter. She’s the love of our life and we’re just beside ourselves,” said Lyon’s father Wes.
“She’s such a caring person and she cares for everybody and she would go out of her way to help anyone,” said mom Peggy.
Her parents say that Lyon has a distinct feature. She was born without a left hand.
The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help. Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe recovery of their daughter.
One Comment
Has Tammy Lyons been found yet?