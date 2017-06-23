Missing Hiker’s Car Found At Thousand Oaks Trailhead

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA.com) – A car belonging to a 65-year-old hiker who went missing last week has was found at a Thousand Oaks trailhead in the Santa Monica Mountains.
Clyde Miller of Newbury Park was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on June 17 in Thousand Oaks. His 2007 silver-colored Ford Mustang was found Thursday at a trailhead in the area of Triunfo Canyon and Lindero Canyon roads, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
He was reported missing after not showing up to work. He is as an avid hiker who often frequents trails around Thousand Oaks, the sheriff’s office said.
The VCSO Search & Rescue are conducting an active search for Miller. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call 805-654-9511.
