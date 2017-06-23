Man Killed On Balcony During Wild Hollywood Shootout With Officers

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — An armed suspect died at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Hollywood, police said Friday.

Shots were fired at 7245 Hillside Ave. at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, though it was not immediately clear if the suspect was firing at officers or civilians.

In tightly-packed Hollywood, several neighbors went out to see what was going on, and were subsequently ordered to take cover by Los Angeles police officers.

“It was just a barrage of gunfire,” witness Dan Stransky said. “At least maybe 30 rounds were fired.”

He added, “It was crazy.”

The shooting erupted from an apparent dispute between the gunman and his roommate, who called police to get help removing his things from the 4th floor apartment.

Several neighbors pulled out cellphones to record the confrontation.

CBS 2’s Randy Paige said while it was hard to see the video “you could hear the barrage of gunfire.”

When officers arrived at the fourth-floor apartment, the suspect pulled out his gun. As many as eight or nine officers opened fire on him after ordering him several times to drop his weapon.

After the initial shooting inside the apartment, the man went out on the balcony with something in his hand, and more shots were fired at that point.

The gunman, who was in his 20s, died on the balcony.

No officers or other civilians were injured.