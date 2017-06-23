Councilman Calls For Review Of All LAPD Youth Programs Amid Growing Cadet Scandal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — City Councilman Mitch Englander is calling for a thorough investigation into all of the Los Angeles Police Department’s programs involving children, a day after an officer was arrested on suspicion of having sex with a 15-year-old female cadet.

“First and foremost, before being a council member, I’m a father,” Englander said. “I have two daughters who have been involved in youth programs their whole lives.”

Englander, a reserve police officer, says he is pushing for a very public, very thorough review of all of the LAPD’s youth programs, from how they’re run, who runs them to how they’re paid for and reviewed.

“We gotta make sure parents feel safe when they’re sending their kids to these programs, particularly when the men and women are wearing a badge and a uniform,” he said.

The council will consider Englander’s motion a day after LAPD Chief Charlie Beck personally arrested one of his own, 31-year-old Robert Cain, on suspicion of having sex with a 15-year-old cadet. She was one of seven cadets arrested last week for stealing police cruisers and taking them for joyrides. The cadets have been released into the custody of their parents.

The investigation into the cadet scandal led to the discovery of the underage sex by detectives, who had been reviewing the teenage girl’s cell phone.

Cain is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct. He posted $75,000 bail and is on paid leave, confined to his home in Rancho Cucamonga, where an unknown number of weapons were confiscated during a search.

He is scheduled to appear in court July 21.

A graduation of approximately 2,000 new cadets is expected to take place as scheduled Saturday.