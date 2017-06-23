Shooting Victim Crashes Car Into Home

LA MIRADA (CBSLA.com) — A man was shot and then crashed his car into a home in La Mirada Friday.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson says deputies were called to Mansa Drive near Valley View Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.
When they arrived to the scene, they found the male victim inside a four-door Audi.
Deputies say the victim was about to drive into his driveway when someone waiting in a dark car opened fire on the Audi.
Police tell CBS2/KCAL9 the victim lived a couple of blocks from the crash.
He died from his injuries at the scene.
The LASD is still trying to determine motive.
