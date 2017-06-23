2 Arrested In Wild Baldwin Park Chase, Search That Shut Down 2 Freeways

June 23, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA.com) – A man and woman were taken into custody in Baldwin Park after a pursuit late Thursday night that shut down several freeways.

The pursuit began for unknown reasons sometime around 11 p.m. Thursday. According to Baldwin Park police, the chase came to an end at around 11:15 p.m. when the suspect vehicle drove the wrong way on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the interchange to the northbound 605 Freeway.

The vehicle came to a stop and the suspects got out and ran, jumping over a guardrail, police said. Officers shut down portions of both freeways while they searched for the suspects using K-9s. Both were eventually caught.

There were no injuries.

The names of the suspects and the circumstances that prompted the pursuit were not immediately released.

