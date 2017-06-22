Deputies: South El Monte Teacher Molested Several Students

SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA.com) – A 54-year-old teacher at Miramonte Elementary School in South El Monte has been arrested on allegations that he molested several female students.
Joseph Baldenebro was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on multiple counts of lewd or lascivious acts involving children and annoying or molesting children, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Baldenebro inappropriately touched several female students in his classroom or on school grounds, the sheriff’s department reports. The students were between 8 and 11 years of age.
It was not immediately clear over what period of time the alleged abuse occurred.
Miramonte Elementary School, located at 10620 Schmidt Rd., is part of the Mountain View School District. It is not to be confused with the Miramonte Elementary School located in Los Angeles, which was itself embroiled in a massive sex abuse scandal that began in 2010 and prompted LAUSD to reach a $139 million settlement with 82 victims in November 2014.
Meanwhile, a news conference to discuss Baldenebro’s arrest was scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A. Baldenebro is being held on $404,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
Sheriff’s investigators believe there could be more victims who have not yet come forward.
Anyone with information on the case should call the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-LASD, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
One Comment
Thanks for the details about the Joseph Baldenebro case; it always hurts to see news of institutional child sex abuse like this. That said, it’s certainly better that we talk about it, rather than hide it. The shame always belongs with the perpetrator and the institution that failed to protect the children, not with the young students.