Shake Shack To Land At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Shake Shack is landing at Los Angeles International Airport.
The New York-based chain is set to open its LAX location next Wednesday in Terminal 3 and will serve customers daily from 4:30 a.m. to midnight.
“We’ve built such a strong community in L.A. since we opened our first Shack last year at West Hollywood,” said Michael Kark, the chain’s vice president of Global Licensing. “We’ve always had hopes for an LAX restaurant and are thrilled that it’s becoming a reality. We’re excited to share the Shake Shack experience with even more Angelenos and with travelers from around the world.”
Shake Shack bills itself as a modern day “roadside” burger stand with a menu that include burgers, chicken, flat-top dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. Breakfast will be served at the LAX location.
The LAX location will be operated by HMSHost in partnership with developer Westfield and Los Angeles World Airports.
LAX’s increasing food and beverage options include Angel City Brewery, Golden Road Brewery, 800 Degrees, Slapfish, Cole’s, ink.sack, The Border Grill and The Habit.
“We’re raising the bar for what’s possible at an airport and with the help of our partners we’re adding Shake Shack to our list of delicious LAX eats that guests will be able to enjoy,” said LAWA Deputy Executive Director/Chief of External Affairs, Trevor Daley. “Shake Shack will redefine the travel experience and will surely become an LAX must-stop spot.”
