Pit Bull Puppy Rescued From Car With Interior Temperature Of 133 Degrees

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A pit bull puppy was rushed to a vet Wednesday after it had been left behind in a car with cracked windows in Riverside.
The dog was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. inside a white Impala parked in downtown Riverside at 12th and Lemon streets.
When Animal Control Officer Cecelia Morris arrived, she said she could hear the dog panting and whining.
With the help of a supervisor, the dog was rescued from the car without breaking the windows.
Riverside’s high temperature was forecast to be 104 degrees. A check of the temperature inside the car showed 133 degrees.
John Welsh, spokesman for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, said the puppy was given water and a bath, then cooled off with a small fan before it was returned to the owner, who was fined $250.
