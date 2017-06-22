Kick From Motorcycle Rider Touches Off 2-Car Crash In Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — A motorcyclist kicked at a car in an apparent case of road rage, kicking off a chain reaction crash that overturned an uninvolved truck, and authorities are now looking for that motorcycle rider.
The incident happened Wednesday morning in the carpool lane of the southbound 14 Freeway, just past the Newhall exit, and was captured by another driver a few car lengths back.
Video shows the motorcycle rider drive up to the compact sedan and kick at its side. The sedan swerves wildly, hits the median and ricochets off it into the right lanes and into a white truck, which overturned and landed on its roof.
The motorcyclist was seen riding off, away from the crash.
One person in the truck was hurt.
The incident was reported as a hit-and-run to the California Highway Patrol, who is looking for that motorcyclist.
One Comment
Friends, Watch the beginning of this video VERY carefully. I see it every single day on my way to and from work. That sedan jumped over a double yellow line and entered the HOV Lane into the lane that the motorcyclist was in! Here in San Diego, it is a $500 fine, but there are never CHP officers around to enforce it. I have been tempted to kick a few cars myself. Just yesterday someone did it right in front of me. It is very unexpected and scary. The biker will be calling a lawyer before the cops, but rest assured, he will be vindicated after the lawyer sees this video and gets the witnesses statement. Remember, it is a felony use your vehicle as a weapon against a biker and this driver will go to jail in the end.