JC Penney To Hire 600 For Back-To-School Rush

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — JC Penney says it will hire 600 associates through Los Angeles and Orange counties in anticipation of the back-to-school rush.
The retailer says they need to hire people to work as cashiers, replenishment specialists, beauty consultants, and salon stylists.
The company recently partnered with Sephora for its makeup counters and InStyle for its salons, and is stocking more merchandise aimed at plus-size women and big-and-tall men, according to the Motley Fool.
JC Penney’s hiring announcement Thursday bucks the trend of retail store closures this year, but so does the company’s trajectory. The retailer announced in February it would be closing 130 to 140 stores, but then pushed back the closures of those stores as sales picked up.
Interested applicants can apply in-store or online at JCPcareers.com.
