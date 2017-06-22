3 Men Leave Baby In Car While Trying To Rob Liquor Store

APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Three men left a baby in a car while they prepared to rob a liquor store Wednesday night in Apple Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Just after 6 p.m., deputies were called to Grand Liquor in the 15300 block of Rancherias Road regarding three suspicious men. They arrived to find one of the suspects outside the store with a gun, while his two partners were inside getting ready to rob the store, according to SBSD.
The three suspects, identified as Jayquan Crittenden and Edward Johnson, both 28, and Phillip Smith, 27, were taken into custody.
Deputies then searched the suspects’ car and found Johnson’s child inside. The baby was returned to its mother and San Bernardino County Children’s and Family Services was notified.
The men were booked into the High Desert Detention Center on various charges, including attempted robbery, child endangerment and possession of a firearm.
