Snapchat Launches New ‘Snap Map’ Feature

June 21, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Snapchat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The popular social media company Snapchat is broadening their horizons by entering into the mapping world.

Snapchat’s new 10.11 update includes a new feature that will allow users to share their locations with each other.

This new update is available to all iOS and Android users worldwide.

“We’ve built a whole new way to explore the world! See what’s happening, find your friends, and get inspired to go on an adventure!” the company stated in their blog.

How To Use ‘Snap Map’ in Snapchat

  1. Update app to latest 10.11 version
  2. To access ‘Snap Map,’ pinch your Snapchat camera home screen
  3. From the ‘Snap Map’ screen, you will be asked who you’ll like to share your location with (ie: friends, specific people, public)
  4. A map will show up showing you events going on, or where friends or followers who have shared their location are

 

