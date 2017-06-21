Caught On Camera: Man Steals Water Slide In Whittier

June 21, 2017 11:38 PM
Filed Under: Stealing, Water Slide, Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Slippin’ and slidin’ down a water slide is a rite of passage for many Southland residents.

But stealing?

Wednesday morning at 2 a.m. a man walked up to Phyllis Espinosa’s Whittier porch and stole her grandkids’ $600 water slide. Security camera caught the theft.

“I’m angry,” said Espinosa.

It is a 14-foot bounce house/water slide/pool that they use during their summer break from school.

“That’s their entertainment. Their little slide. Their pool. They look forward to it,” said Espinosa.

“I feel upset that my water slide is gone,” said 11-year-old Steven Espinosa. “We were planning to go on the slide and have fun but we can’t.”

The man managed to load it into the back seat of his SUV before driving off.

