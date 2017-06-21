Man Caught With Cache Of Weapons At Metro Gold Line Station In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A man caught urinating at a Metro Gold Line station in Pasadena Wednesday was carrying a cache of weapons, including a loaded AR-15-type rifle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Besides the rifle, Christopher Goodine, 28, had a handgun, a machete, a rope, a notebook with odd writing in it, a suppressor and two loaded high-capacity magazines and additional rounds of ammunition inside a duffel bag, deputies said.
Sheriff Jim McDonnell said there was no evidence of ties to terrorism but was relieved Goodine was off the streets.
“We have somebody who was walking around with this type of weaponry, this much ammunition – the outcome would not have been good no matter what he was going to do,” McDonnell said.
Goodine was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
