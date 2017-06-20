Teacher Accused Of Rigging Student Elections

The district said no students or other staff members were involved.

According to Parris, six students were affected – three named winners and three actual winners, who will fill the seats.

In an email Principal Mick Wager sent to parents, he said: “During the course of our investigation, the electronic voting service we use confirmed that fraudulent votes were cast that changed the outcome of three races including next year’s senior class president. This is a very unfortunate and disappointing situation.”

According to Murrieta Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Karen Parris, Denise Marie Peterson resigned from her role as Associated Student Body adviser. However, she still remains employed with the school in her capacity as a teacher, Parris confirmed.

MURRIETA (CBSLA.com) — A teacher resigned from her role in student government after being accused of rigging student body elections at Vista Murrieta High School .

Inland Empire reporter Crystal Cruz asks a lot of questions and always has. Her family and friends aren't surprised she's made a career out of searching for answers. Cruz's love for storytelling has taken her across the country and back. She'...