Teacher Accused Of Rigging Student Elections

MURRIETA (CBSLA.com) — A teacher resigned from her role in student government after being accused of rigging student body elections at Vista Murrieta High School.
According to Murrieta Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Karen Parris, Denise Marie Peterson resigned from her role as Associated Student Body adviser. However, she still remains employed with the school in her capacity as a teacher, Parris confirmed.
In an email Principal Mick Wager sent to parents, he said: “During the course of our investigation, the electronic voting service we use confirmed that fraudulent votes were cast that changed the outcome of three races including next year’s senior class president. This is a very unfortunate and disappointing situation.”
Those races were for junior class president, junior class secretary and senior class president.
According to Parris, six students were affected – three named winners and three actual winners, who will fill the seats.
The motive is unknown.
The district said no students or other staff members were involved.
Peterson could not be reached for comment.
