Scorching Heat Prompts Calif. Flex Alert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Extreme heat throughout the Southland prompted a Flex Alert Tuesday and Wednesday along with a series of advisories, as the region’s heat wave turned a week old.

An excessive heat warning will be in force in the Los Angeles County portion of the San Gabriel Mountains until 9 p.m. Wednesday and in the Antelope Valley until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures of between 100 and 106 were forecast in the mountains while in the Antelope Valley, temperatures of between 106 and 112 were expected through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The manager of the state’s power grid issued a statewide Flex Alert for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, urging residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to ease demand on the system.

The Flex Alert issued by the California Independent System Operator, or Cal-ISO, will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday throughout California. Residents were urged to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, close drapes and use fans to cool rooms, turn off unnecessary lights and appliances, and delay using major appliances until early in the morning or late in the evening.

In response to the heat wave, several Los Angeles cooling centers — including recreation centers and senior centers — will have extended hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

For a complete list of cooling centers and their hours, click here.

A heat advisory, which is a notch less severe than an excessive heat warning, will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday in the rest of Los Angeles County, including beach cities, metropolitan L.A., the downtown area, the Hollywood Hills and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.

“Strong high pressure building across the southwestern states will cause temperatures to climb well above normal in many parts of interior Southwestern California through the middle of the week,” according to an NWS statement.

The weather service also issued stern warnings about guarding against the heat.

“The very high temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which there is an increased threat of heat-related illnesses,” according to the statement, which urged people who work outdoors to schedule strenuous activity in the morning or evening and warned against leaving children, seniors and pets in hot cars.

“Temperatures inside vehicles, even if the windows are partially open, can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. The extended heat wave will also bring elevated fire danger.”

The NWS forecast partly cloudy skies in Los Angeles County Tuesday highs of 78 at LAX; 85 in Avalon; 87 in Long Beach; 88 in Downtown L.A.; 95 in Burbank, San Gabriel and on Mount Wilson; 96 in Pasadena; 103 in Woodland Hills and Saugus, 110 in Palmdale and 11 in Lancaster.

Temperatures generally will decrease over the coming days, dipping to the week’s lowest Friday and Saturday before inching up again starting Sunday.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)