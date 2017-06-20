Holcomb Fire Grows To 950 Acres, Still No Evacuation Orders

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA.com) – The Holcomb Fire burning northeast of Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest grew overnight Monday to 950 acres, as several roads remained closed in the area.
The blaze, which broke out at around 3 p.m. Monday, was 10 percent contained as of 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to InciWeb. No mandatory evacuation orders had been issued. However, residents in the Baldwin Lake community were packed and ready in case they need to leave.
About 450 personnel from multiple agencies were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air. Six water-dropping helicopters and eight air tankers were being utilized.
Hot, dry conditions Tuesday were expected to continue to create challenges for firefighters. The fire was burning through chaparral and timber.
The following roads remained closed:
— Highway 18 between Delta Avenue, north to the Mitsubishi Plant Road.
— Van Duesen Canyon Road.
— 3N16 at 3N09.
— Holcomb Valley Rd East closed at Highway 18.
— 3N69 at Highway 18.
The Pacific Crest Trail was closed between Highway 18 and Van Dusen Road.
The Doble Trail and Tanglewood Group campgrounds were also closed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One firefighter had suffered a heat-related injury, officials told CBS2.
The Southern California Interagency Incident Management Team is in command of the firefight.
One Comment