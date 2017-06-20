Body Found In Granada Hills Vegetation Fire

GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA.com) – The body of a female was found in a fire that started in a homeless encampment and then spread to a gas station in Granada Hills Tuesday morning.
At approximately 10:37 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the blaze in the 11400 block of North Balboa Boulevard, located just off the 118 Freeway.
The fire began in a homeless camp surrounded by heavy brush, and then spread to the roof of a nearby Thrifty gas station, according to LAFD.
During the firefight, crews found the body of a female near a wall that separated the gas station building from the homeless camp, LAFD confirmed. The victim’s identity and cause of death were not immediately known.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread to the interior of the gas station market or the fuel pumps, LAFD said.
Arson investigators were on scene working to determine the cause of the blaze.
One Comment