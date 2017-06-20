Lakers Trade Russell, Mozgov To Nets For Brook Lopez

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Lakers have traded D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for center Brook Lopez.
The deal which will also see the Lakers sending its 27th pick in Thursday’s draft to the Nets – is expected to be finalized as early as Thursday.
If finalized, the deal would save the Lakers $54 million on Mozgov’s deal and get back an expiring contract in All-Star center Lopez.
Trade rumors are also heating up ahead of the NBA Draft, including the Lakers possible pursuit of Paul George and LeBron James, according to Wojnarowski.
One Comment