Lakers Trade Russell, Mozgov To Nets For Brook Lopez

June 20, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles Lakers have traded  D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for center Brook Lopez.

The deal which will also see the Lakers sending its 27th pick in Thursday’s draft to the Nets – is expected to be finalized as early as Thursday.

If finalized, the deal would save the Lakers $54 million on Mozgov’s deal and get back an expiring contract in All-Star center Lopez.

Trade rumors are also heating up ahead of the NBA Draft, including the Lakers possible pursuit of Paul George and LeBron James, according to Wojnarowski.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch