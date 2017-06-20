Counselor Quits ASB Post After Being Accused Of Rigging Student Elections

June 20, 2017 11:26 PM By Crystal Cruz
Filed Under: Denise Peterson, Vista Murrieta High School Election Vote Tampering

MURRIETA (CBSLA.com) — A counselor resigned from her role in student government after being accused of rigging student body elections at Vista Murrieta High School.

According to Murrieta Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Karen Parris, Denise Marie Peterson resigned from her role as Associated Student Body Director.

In an email Principal Mick Wager sent to parents, he said: “During the course of our investigation, the electronic voting service we use confirmed that fraudulent votes were cast that changed the outcome of three races including next year’s senior class president. This is a very unfortunate and disappointing situation.”

Those races were for 2019 Class President, 2019 Secretary and 2018 Class President.

According to Parris, six students were affected – three named winners and three actual winners, who will fill the seats.

The motive is unknown.

The district said no students or other staff members were involved.

Peterson could not be reached for comment.

More from Crystal Cruz
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch