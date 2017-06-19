Mosquitoes That Can Carry Zika Virus Detected In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Mosquitoes capable of transmitting Zika, dengue and other virus were detected for the first time in Long Beach, city health officials said Monday.
The mosquitoes were found in North Long Beach and authorities are working to determine how far they have spread. A variety of mosquito traps have been deployed in the area.
“We are actively informing and encouraging residents and visitors to take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “I’m proud of the outreach the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services is conducting across our diverse communities.”
Health officials noted that the mosquitoes have been found previously in other Southern California areas, but this was the first sign of them in Long Beach. Aedes aegypti is a roughly quarter-inch large, black-and-white insect that is notably aggressive and is known to bite during the daytime.
Residents can report sightings of the insects by calling the Zika hotline at (562) 570-7907.
Residents were also urged to:
— empty containers filled with water at least once a week;
— clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls;
— dump water from potted plant saucers;
— check rain gutters and lawn drains;
— use mosquito repellent;
— wear long sleeves and pants; and
— ensure screens on doors and windows are in good repair.
