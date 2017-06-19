Port Workers, Truck Drivers Protest Independent Contractor Status

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach truck drivers and warehouse workers will go on strike this morning to protest the longstanding practice of classifying some employees as independent contractors.
The strike is scheduled to start at 6 a.m., involving workers of several of the large companies that do transport business at the ports, including XPO Logistics, according to Barb Maynard, a representative for truckers and workers.
Truckers say they are being misclassified as independent workers so companies can keep their wages low and deny them health and unemployment benefits.
The strike will be the 15th at the ports in the last four years, but port officials expect it will have “minimal” effect on operations.
