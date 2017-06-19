Man Arrested After Being Caught On Camera Dragging Irvine Store Manager By Hair

June 19, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Attempted Kidnapping, man drags Irvine store manager, Mon Beau Bebe Store

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Police have arrested a man caught on security camera accused of trying to kidnap the manager of a children’s clothing store in Irvine last weekend.

Charlie Choi, 47, was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at his house in the Portola Springs area of Irvine.

charlie choi Man Arrested After Being Caught On Camera Dragging Irvine Store Manager By Hair

Irvine police arrested Charlie Choi, 47, accused of attempted kidnapping after being caught on camera dragging a store manager by the hair and trying to pull her into a storage room. (credit: Irvine Police)

Irvine police said the attempted kidnapping happened just before 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the Mon Beau Bebe store in the Woodbury Town Center at 6226 Irvine Boulevard.

The video showed a brief interaction between the suspect and the victim. When she looked away, he grabbed her by the hair and tried to drag her into a storage room, according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.

As the woman struggled to break free, she told her attacker that surveillance cameras were recording him. That was when he let her go and took off, Mohr said.

Choi was arrested two days after the incident.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch