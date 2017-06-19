Man Arrested After Being Caught On Camera Dragging Irvine Store Manager By Hair

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Police have arrested a man caught on security camera accused of trying to kidnap the manager of a children’s clothing store in Irvine last weekend.
Charlie Choi, 47, was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at his house in the Portola Springs area of Irvine.
Irvine police said the attempted kidnapping happened just before 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the Mon Beau Bebe store in the Woodbury Town Center at 6226 Irvine Boulevard.
The video showed a brief interaction between the suspect and the victim. When she looked away, he grabbed her by the hair and tried to drag her into a storage room, according to Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.
As the woman struggled to break free, she told her attacker that surveillance cameras were recording him. That was when he let her go and took off, Mohr said.
Choi was arrested two days after the incident.
