Man Possibly Posing As Lyft Driver Exposes Himself To Woman

June 19, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Indecent Exposure, lyft, West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A woman told police a man claiming to be a Lyft driver exposed himself to hear after picking her up from a West Hollywood bar early Monday.

The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. at Melrose and Martel avenues, in the Fairfax district, Los Angeles police Sgt. Brian Churchill said.

The woman told police she called for a Lyft at the West Hollywood bar and got into a Toyota Prius. She told police the man stopped at Melrose and Martel, saying he needed to urinate, and came back to the car with his pants down.

The woman said the driver tried to keep her from leaving, but she ran away.

Police say the man may have been posing as a Lyft driver.

Churchill said people using ride services should make a habit of getting a picture of their driver and their license plate number, and comparing them to the vehicle that picks them up before getting in.

Detectives are investigating, he said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

