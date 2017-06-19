Voluntary Evacuations Issued As Brush Fire Grows To 850 Acres Near Big Bear Lake

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA.com) — Fire officials have issued a voluntary evacuations north of Big Bear Lake as a brush fire spreads in the area.
Big Bear Fire Department officials reported a 10-acre fire at Holcomb Valley Rd. and No Shore Dr. around 4 p.m. Monday.
The Holcomb Fire had grown to 850 acres by 6 p.m. and was moving through Holcomb Valley toward the desert, officials said.
San Bernardino County Sheriff officials have issued voluntary evacuations in the dump, Baldwin Lake and Tanglewood Campground.
Big Bear Lake endured record-setting heat Monday, reaching 89 degrees.