Former Obama AG, LAPD Chief Beck Voice Support For ‘Sanctuary State’ Bill

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck are continuing to push legislation that would prevent California law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.
They joined California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon Monday to promote state Senate Bill 54, known as “The California Values Act”.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has threatened to pull money from jurisdictions that hinder communication between local police and immigration authorities.
Other local leaders including Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell have voiced their opposition to SB54, saying it would force Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents into local communities.
Holder says he believes that cutting funding from so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities would be illegal and unconstitutional.
Beck says he doesn’t care how much money the federal government threatens to withhold from Los Angeles. He says it is important for all residents to trust police and his officers won’t act as de facto immigration agents.
