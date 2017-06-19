Search Underway For Hit-And-Run Driver Caught On Camera Hitting Bicyclist In Echo Park

ECHO PARK (CBSLA.com) — Police Monday were searching for a driver caught on camera hitting a bicyclist and driving off in Echo Park.
Security video showed a dark-colored car taking out Michael Starr on Alvarado Street near Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park about 1 a.m. Friday.
The driver stopped only to take off seconds later, leaving the injured victim in the middle of the street.
“Terrifying thought was he’s going to run me over. I put my hands up, and I’m screaming: ‘Stop! Stop! Please stop! Please Stop!’ He got out of his car, took two steps towards me, looked around, got back in his car and took off,” Starr recalled.
He suffered some bruises and scrapes on his back. But his injuries were not serious.
At the moment of impact, Starr said he was in shock and disoriented, and the driver did not bother to ask if he was okay.
“Who does something like that? I could have been having a seizure. I could have been very, very seriously hurt. Luckily, I’m just banged up,” Starr said.
He said the driver had olive skin, a dark goatee and is about 30. He was driving a 5 or 7 Series BMW with a license plate that starts with WXP.
