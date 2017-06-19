3 Men Wanted In Beating, Robbing Of Korean Tourist Outside Placentia Hotel

PLACENTIA (CBSLA.com) — Police Monday were looking for three men in the brutal beating and robbery of a Korean tourist in the parking lot of a hotel in Placentia.

On Friday around 6 p.m., a mother and daughter had just arrived at the Best Western Hotel at 118 E. Orangethorpe Ave. when a blue sedan parked next to their vehicle, according to police.

Two men exited the car while a third, the driver, stayed behind the wheel. One of the men then tried to rip the mother’s purse from her shoulder, police said.

When she put up a struggle, the other man pointed a gun at her face. Then both suspects pushed the victim to ground and finally took her purse.

“Even after the woman had given up her purse, the suspects continued to punch and kick the woman until she lost consciousness. Both suspects returned to their vehicle and fled the parking lot towards Orangethorpe Ave.,” a press release stated.

The victim remained in a local hospital. But her condition was unknown.

The two suspects were described as being two black males in their late teens, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing all dark clothing. The driver of the vehicle was never seen.

The suspects’ vehicle was a navy blue BMW sedan with a spoiler and yellow paper dealership license plates.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Placentia Police Department at (714) 993-8187 and ask for Detective Reger.