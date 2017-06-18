Crews Make Progress Against Wildfires In SoCal Amid Spiking Heat

CASTAIC (CBSLA.com/AP) — Crews took advantage of cooler overnight temperatures as they beat back wildfires that broke out amid a Southern California heat wave.
Angeles National Forest spokesman Nathan Judy says a blaze in a remote area near Lake Castaic is holding at 1,000 acres and 10 percent containment Sunday. No homes are threatened, but there were voluntary evacuations. Two outbuildings near a picnic area did burn. Firefighters are making water drops over the flames.
At its peak, flames roared well into the evening. As of Sunday morning, the fire was burning away from homes.
Meanwhile residents who had to flee a small fire in the San Gabriel Mountain community of Wrightwood returned home Saturday. Judy says the 11-acre fire is 20 percent contained Sunday. About 35 homes were briefly threatened by the flames.
Several blazes broke out across the state as temperatures soared this weekend.
A small grass fire led to the temporary closure of State Route 13 in Oakland.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment