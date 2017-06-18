Celebrities, Politicians Tweet Heartwarming Father’s Day Messages

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Celebrities took to Twitter Sunday morning with heartwarming Father’s Day messages.
Happy #FathersDay ! I💗MY DAD! Seeing these pics of us makes me smile. I'll always be his little girl. ❤️to all you great #dads out there!xoP pic.twitter.com/GySRVOxD00
— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day to all …. pic.twitter.com/emTkI9jQM0
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day dad. Thanks for everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga. We love you. #fathersday pic.twitter.com/EmJzKqNQPu
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017
Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you. pic.twitter.com/SGZMmXaQ3a
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 18, 2017
Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father-figures in California and across the nation! #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/HaOoTBpvCM
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 18, 2017
Happy #FathersDay. Don't forget to thank the heroes you look up to.
Semper Fi, Marine dads and fathers of Marines. pic.twitter.com/ZF16cylANd
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 18, 2017
A happy #FathersDay to the Watt family patriarch from @DerekWatt34 pic.twitter.com/uJ5136VnoQ
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 18, 2017
The best title I will ever have is "Dad." Happy #FathersDay to all the dads out there. Make it a great one. #TeamMarco pic.twitter.com/oos8qo2nLw
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 18, 2017
It’s not easy being dad. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/QWWN7Vkgvq
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 18, 2017
We aren't fluent in six million forms of communication, but it's a start. Happy #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/2lBgghV8Sd
— Star Wars (@starwars) June 18, 2017
Happy #FathersDay! Remembering my remarkable father & grandfather today & thankful for the gift of fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/lrNd69w8CT
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 18, 2017
To all the fathers I'm privileged to know and work with, and to dads everywhere, Happy #FathersDay!
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 18, 2017
Wishing you an incredible day!
Happy #FathersDay @Joe5Jackson 😘 pic.twitter.com/D8c9vef1se
— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day. Wishing all the fathers out there a very happy day pic.twitter.com/Lgm0ZnOCMT
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2017
Happy #FathersDay to all the Dads out there! How are you treating Dad today? 😎🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZefMSdAvLP
— Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 18, 2017
Happy Father's Day #family pic.twitter.com/PNoypHUkGr
— Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) June 18, 2017
SHARE your Father’s Day tributes in the comments section below!
One Comment