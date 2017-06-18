Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – June 19

Summer is officially here, and L.A. is ready to celebrate with beer, dancing, and music festivals. Add in a special volunteer opportunity and the return of the BET Experience at L.A. Live, and you’ve got a week packed with all the best activities the city has to offer.

Monday, June 19



Celebrate L.A. Beer Week

www.labeerweek.org Various Locations Founded nine years ago by a group of hardcore beer enthusiasts and community members, L.A. Beer week returns with a week full of hoppy events around the city. The event is produced by the 55+ brewery strong non-profit Los Angeles County Brewers Guild, whose goal is to foster the culture of beer in L.A. A few of today’s highlights include a beer cocktail hour at Smog City Brewing- SteelCraft, beer and cheese pairing at Angel City Brewery, and a Kick the Keg night at Culver City’s City Tavern. L.A. Beer Week runs through Sunday.

Tuesday, June 20



Visit New Exhibit: “Play!”

Autry Museum of the American West

www.theautry.org Autry Museum of the American West4700 Western Heritage WayGriffith Park, CA 90027(323) 667-2000 “Play,” a new hands-on exhibit opened over the weekend at the Autry Museum. The exhibit explores the role of toys and games across cultures and time. The whole family will enjoy taking a trip down memory lane checking out over 200 historic objects like dolls, board and video games, and outdoor activities. The exhibit is an interactive way to learn how children from the American West played through the ages. Play! is open through the rest of the year.

Wednesday, June 21



Imperfect Produce: L.A. Kitchen Volunteer Day

L.A. Kitchen

www.eventbrite.com L.A. Kitchen230 West Ave. 26Los Angeles, CA 90031 Celebrate the first day of summer by helping a fellow Angeleno in need with a special volunteer opportunity at L.A. Kitchen. The nonprofit is partnering with Imperfect Produce to battle against food-waste by taking ugly, unwanted produce and turning it into a mealtime masterpiece for the city’s low income and homeless population. Volunteers will work alongside Imperfect employees, L.A. Kitchen chefs, and alumni from their Empower Program to transform the donated produce into meals for those in need.

Thursday, June 22



“BET Experience” at L.A. Live

L.A. Live

www.bet.com L.A. Live800 W. Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015 The BET Experience at L.A. Live opens tonight with a performance by Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and more. The experience, running from today through Sunday, includes various free and ticketed events to some of the best in music, comedy, and entertainment. In addition to tonight’s concert, a celebrity basketball game, Fanfest, BETX Live Show tapings, seminars, and more will take place throughout the weekend.

Friday, June 23



Dance Downtown

Grand Park

www.musiccenter.org Grand Park200 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 Cut a rug under the stars this summer with The Music Center’s Dance DTLA series. Every Friday night through September, the evening will alternate between Dance Downtown and DJ Nights. Tonight’s Dance Downtown kicks things off with top LA dance instructors providing beginner lessons for Cumbia dancing. The event is free, open to all ages, and will have food and drinks available for purchase (no outside alcohol permitted in the park).

Saturday, June 24



Arroyo Seco Weekend

Brookside at the Rose Bowl

www.arroyosecoweekend.com Brookside at the Rose Bowl1001 Rose Bowl Dr.Pasadena, CA 91103 From the company that brings you Coachella and Stagecoach every year comes a new weekend-long festival at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. The Arroyo Seco Weekend includes three stages of live music from bands like Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons, Weezer, and countless more. The event also features food from some of L.A.’s most celebrated restaurants and chefs (purchase a picnic basket in advance to enjoy on the green). Parents take note that kids 10 and under are free, and nearby Kidspace Children’s Museum will have a “Kidspace Family Jam” area with interactive activity stations for the littles. Want to find out more? Visit our Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival

Sunday, June 25



Long Beach Bayou Festival

Rainbow Lagoon Park

www.longbeachbayou.com Rainbow Lagoon Park400 Shoreline Village Dr.Long Beach, CA 90802(562) 912-4451 Get ready to “laissez les bons temps rouler” with the return of the family-friendly Mardi Gras-themed Long Beach Bayou Festival. Three stages will feature dance-inducing Blues, Zydeco, Cajun, and Jazz music, while a French Quarter Marketplace offers up Cajun and Creole dishes of crawfish, jambalaya, gumbo, and all the best of the Bayou. Along with the annual Mardi Gras parade and crawfish and watermelon eating contests, a new costume contest, pony rides, and instrument clinics have been added. The event runs Saturday and Sunday.

Article by Kellie Fell.