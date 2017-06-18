Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – June 19

Celebrate L.A. Beer Week
Various Locations
www.labeerweek.org
Founded nine years ago by a group of hardcore beer enthusiasts and community members, L.A. Beer week returns with a week full of hoppy events around the city. The event is produced by the 55+ brewery strong non-profit Los Angeles County Brewers Guild, whose goal is to foster the culture of beer in L.A. A few of today’s highlights include a beer cocktail hour at Smog City Brewing- SteelCraft, beer and cheese pairing at Angel City Brewery, and a Kick the Keg night at Culver City’s City Tavern. L.A. Beer Week runs through Sunday.
Visit New Exhibit: “Play!”
Autry Museum of the American West
4700 Western Heritage Way
Griffith Park, CA 90027
(323) 667-2000
www.theautry.org
“Play,” a new hands-on exhibit opened over the weekend at the Autry Museum. The exhibit explores the role of toys and games across cultures and time. The whole family will enjoy taking a trip down memory lane checking out over 200 historic objects like dolls, board and video games, and outdoor activities. The exhibit is an interactive way to learn how children from the American West played through the ages. Play! is open through the rest of the year.
Imperfect Produce: L.A. Kitchen Volunteer Day
L.A. Kitchen
230 West Ave. 26
Los Angeles, CA 90031
www.eventbrite.com
Celebrate the first day of summer by helping a fellow Angeleno in need with a special volunteer opportunity at L.A. Kitchen. The nonprofit is partnering with Imperfect Produce to battle against food-waste by taking ugly, unwanted produce and turning it into a mealtime masterpiece for the city’s low income and homeless population. Volunteers will work alongside Imperfect employees, L.A. Kitchen chefs, and alumni from their Empower Program to transform the donated produce into meals for those in need.
“BET Experience” at L.A. Live
L.A. Live
800 W. Olympic Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.bet.com
The BET Experience at L.A. Live opens tonight with a performance by Kid Cudi, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and more. The experience, running from today through Sunday, includes various free and ticketed events to some of the best in music, comedy, and entertainment. In addition to tonight’s concert, a celebrity basketball game, Fanfest, BETX Live Show tapings, seminars, and more will take place throughout the weekend.
Dance Downtown
Grand Park
200 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
www.musiccenter.org
Cut a rug under the stars this summer with The Music Center’s Dance DTLA series. Every Friday night through September, the evening will alternate between Dance Downtown and DJ Nights. Tonight’s Dance Downtown kicks things off with top LA dance instructors providing beginner lessons for Cumbia dancing. The event is free, open to all ages, and will have food and drinks available for purchase (no outside alcohol permitted in the park).
Arroyo Seco Weekend
Brookside at the Rose Bowl
1001 Rose Bowl Dr.
Pasadena, CA 91103
www.arroyosecoweekend.com
From the company that brings you Coachella and Stagecoach every year comes a new weekend-long festival at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. The Arroyo Seco Weekend includes three stages of live music from bands like Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons, Weezer, and countless more. The event also features food from some of L.A.’s most celebrated restaurants and chefs (purchase a picnic basket in advance to enjoy on the green). Parents take note that kids 10 and under are free, and nearby Kidspace Children’s Museum will have a “Kidspace Family Jam” area with interactive activity stations for the littles. Want to find out more? Visit our Guide To The 2017 Arroyo Seco Festival
Long Beach Bayou Festival
Rainbow Lagoon Park
400 Shoreline Village Dr.
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 912-4451
www.longbeachbayou.com
Get ready to “laissez les bons temps rouler” with the return of the family-friendly Mardi Gras-themed Long Beach Bayou Festival. Three stages will feature dance-inducing Blues, Zydeco, Cajun, and Jazz music, while a French Quarter Marketplace offers up Cajun and Creole dishes of crawfish, jambalaya, gumbo, and all the best of the Bayou. Along with the annual Mardi Gras parade and crawfish and watermelon eating contests, a new costume contest, pony rides, and instrument clinics have been added. The event runs Saturday and Sunday.
