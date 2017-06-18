2 Killed Inside Vehicle After Pickup Slams Into Yorba Linda Home

YORBA LINDA (CBSLA.com) — Two people were killed when a vehicle they were riding in slammed into a Yorba Linda home.

The pickup truck went airborne after the driver lost control.

The family is lucky to have escaped major injury, reported CBS 2’s Joy Benedict.

It was quite a cleanup this morning as workers outside a horse stable in Yorba Linda put up fencing around what was left of the home at the edge of the property.

“It looks like a tornado went through it, so, it’s bad,” said one man.

Passersby couldn’t help but see the devastation as well as some family photos still hanging on the wall.

The photos were a reminder of how much more tragic the crash might have been.

“If they [the family] had been in the front room” said Bill Beard, “They would have been killed on the doggone thing.”

Hard to believe the doggone thing, the pickup truck was airborne went it came literally flying into the house.

“I heard a jolt,” said DeeDee Friedrich. “And then I could hear something and thought, oh God, it’s an earthquake.”

Not a quake but also something unusual — in this case, a pickup landing on the house.

The surreal scene is drawing crowds.

“I can not imagine the momentum that was needed to take a car as far as it came and still end up on top of a house,” says Beard.

It appears the driver lost control, then struck the curb, then struck a tree, took out a metal sign on the curb — went through a fence… hitting mounds of dirt, hit another fence and then going airborne, landed on the home.

A witness told Benedict that a friend told him he saw the truck fly past his home going well over 100 miles per hour.

Investigators aren’t sure how fast the truck was going but did confirm it was speeding.

The driver has been identified as 38-year-old Donald Wall. The passenger was identified as Danielle Velazquez, 40.

There were six people in the home. Three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It’s a miracle. a miracle those people are okay,” said one witness.

With two people dead, people who live in the area also hope it’s a reminder to slow down.