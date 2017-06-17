Wrightwood Brush Fire Forces Evacuations

June 17, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A brush fire broke out in the San Gabriel Mountains community of Wrightwood Saturday, forcing evacuations.

The fire was reported before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Zermatt and Pacific Crest drives. Crews with San Bernardino County and San Bernardino National Forest were battling the blaze.

The fire was holding steady at 7 acres, according to a spokesperson with the Angeles National Forest. There was no word of any injuries.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Cindy Bachman confirmed that evacuations had been ordered for residents on Pacific Crest Drive, between Zermatt Drive and Lone Pine Canyon Road.

Highway 2 was closed at Wright Mountain Road as of 1 p.m. No vehicles were allowed through.

The cause of the fire was not confirmed.

