‘St. Elsewhere,’ ‘Animal House’ Star Stephen Furst Dies At 63

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Actor Stephen Furst — whose career ran the gamut from funny fat guy in movies like “Animal House” to slimmed-down dramatic actor in “Babylon 5,” has died.

According to Variety, the actor died of complications from diabetes.

Furst was 63.

His sons, Nathan, a composer, and Griff, an actor/director. confirmed the death on Facebook.

The actor’s wife. Lorraine Wrights, also died earlier this year.

Born Stephen Fuerstein in Norfolk, Virginia, Furst’s big break came in 1978’s raunchy “Animal House” where he played “real zero” Flounder. (Note, the following clip contains profanity.)

According to Hollywood lore, while delivering pizzas before his big break, Furst would leave his pic and resume inside the pizza box never knowing if he was delivering to someone who could help his career or not.

In 1996, in between seasons of the sci-fi hit “Babylon 5” the actor — then about 275 pounds — shed 100 and was almost unrecognizable in the role of Vir Cotto.

I just received news of the passing of another member of our #Babylon5 family. Stephen Furst "Vir Cotto," RIP, my friend. — Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) June 17, 2017

Furst was also well-known for starring as Dr. Elliot Axelrod for five seasons on the dramedy “St. Elsewhere.”

He also starred as Flunder on the “Animal House” TV spinoff called “Delta House” in 1979,