Woman Caught After High-Speed Chase Through LA, OC

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – A woman led authorities on a high-speed pursuit from the San Fernando Valley all the way down to south Orange County early Friday morning, traversing several freeways before finally getting arrested at gunpoint.
According to California Highway Patrol, the pursuit began at around 1:45 a.m. when a woman drove through a Caltrans barrier on the 101 Freeway at Tampa Avenue in Tarzana.
The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. Reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, the suspect wound her way down the 101 Freeway and onto Interstate 5 south into Santa Ana.
She then drove north up the 405 Freeway. Just after 2:30 a.m. she hit spike strips on I-405 at Euclid Street in Fountain Valley, where she was taken into custody.
The suspect’s name, the charges she faces and the exact circumstances that prompted the chase were not confirmed.