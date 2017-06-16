Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Overnight Standoff On Sylmar Rooftop

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — A man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend is in custody Friday after an hours-long rooftop standoff with police in Sylmar.
The man surrendered at about 1:10 a.m. and came down from the roof of the home, in the area of Oro Grande Street and Brussels Avenue, Los Angeles police Sgt. James Bender said.
No force was used by police, who had the man surrounded, Bender said. The suspect had been involved in a crash just before the standoff and it wasn’t immediately clear if he was injured.
The kidnapping was reported about 1 p.m. Hours later, police spotted the suspect and began chasing him.
Details about the alleged kidnapping were not released, but Bender said it was part of a domestic violence situation.
