Man Found Bloody, Unresponsive In San Fernando Home

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA.com) — An investigation is underway Friday into the death of a man who was found bloody and unresponsive inside a San Fernando home.
The 31-year-old man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials, but the coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.
San Fernando police officers were sent out to the 300 block of Grizwold Avenue in San Fernando at about 7:30 p.m. on the report of a man not breathing. When they arrived, they found a man inside his home, unresponsive and bleeding from “unknown trauma to the upper body.”
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)