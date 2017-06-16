OC College Counselor Accused Of Trading Sex With Students To File Late Paperwork

June 16, 2017 11:19 PM
Filed Under: arrest, Charges, Counselor, extortion, Javier Williams, mission viejo, Orange County, Prostitution, Saddleback College

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — Students at an Orange County college campus are rattled after learning a counselor was arrested after police say he traded sex with students to file their late paperwork.

Javier Williams, 38, worked as a financial aid counselor at Saddleback College.

He now faces charges of extortion and prostitution.

Prosecutors say charges came to light after Williams asked a student to send him naked photos of herself. In exchange he allegedly agreed to process late financial aid paperwork. The student reported it.

Police reportedly found copies of the photos on Williams’ computer or phone.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Stacey Butler reports Williams longer works at the school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch