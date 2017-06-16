OC College Counselor Accused Of Trading Sex With Students To File Late Paperwork

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA.com) — Students at an Orange County college campus are rattled after learning a counselor was arrested after police say he traded sex with students to file their late paperwork.
Javier Williams, 38, worked as a financial aid counselor at Saddleback College.
He now faces charges of extortion and prostitution.
Prosecutors say charges came to light after Williams asked a student to send him naked photos of herself. In exchange he allegedly agreed to process late financial aid paperwork. The student reported it.
Police reportedly found copies of the photos on Williams’ computer or phone.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Stacey Butler reports Williams longer works at the school.