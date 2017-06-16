Armed Man Shot, Killed By Rialto Police

June 16, 2017 7:38 AM
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) – An armed man was shot and killed by Rialto police Friday morning in San Bernardino.

According to San Bernardino police, sometime before 6:30 a.m., Rialto police were investigating a domestic violence incident at a residence in the city of San Bernardino when the suspect opened the front door, armed with a handgun.

Officers opened fire on the man. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, San Bernardino police said.

The exact circumstances and location of the shooting were not immediately confirmed. The suspect was not identified.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Don Zarzana says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Rialto Police shot a man in San Bernardino?

    Reply | Report comment |

