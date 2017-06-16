Armed Man Shot, Killed By Rialto Police

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) – An armed man was shot and killed by Rialto police Friday morning in San Bernardino.
According to San Bernardino police, sometime before 6:30 a.m., Rialto police were investigating a domestic violence incident at a residence in the city of San Bernardino when the suspect opened the front door, armed with a handgun.
Officers opened fire on the man. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, San Bernardino police said.
The exact circumstances and location of the shooting were not immediately confirmed. The suspect was not identified.
Rialto Police shot a man in San Bernardino?