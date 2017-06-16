Police: Second Person Detained In Hairstylist’s Murder

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The wife of a Woodland Hills hairstylist has been arrested in his murder, while a second person is also in custody in connection with the case.
Monica Sementilli was arrested Wednesday afternoon on murder charges in the January stabbing death of 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli.
Los Angeles police confirmed to CBS2 Friday that a second person was detained in the case. The person’s name and the charges they potentially face were not confirmed. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that two people were set to be arraigned in the case Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys.
Police were scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.
Fabio Sementilli, 49, was found dead Jan. 23 on the back patio of his home in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road. He had been stabbed several times in the face, neck and upper body, police said. His Porsche was also missing.
Sementilli was Vice President of Education for Wella, a major German hair-care company.
On Sunday, three days prior to her arrest, Monica accepted a lifetime achievement award on her deceased husband’s behalf.