Phelps v Shark: Olympic Legend To Race Great White To Kick Off ‘Shark Week’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The man considered by many to be the greatest Olympic swimmer ever will take on the water’s deadliest predator in a televised race.
Michael Phelps, a 23-time gold medal winner, will swim against a Great White shark as part of Discovery Channel’s popular “Shark Week” series.
While most Great Whites can swim up to 25 mph in the open water, Phelps – who holds 39 world records – has been clocked at just around 6 mph. It’s not yet known what stroke Phelps will use to make up that differential.
Phelps holds the current record for the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly.
Shark Week gets underway July 23 on Discovery Channel.