Hesperia Teen Killed In Hit-And-Run, Driver Arrested

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) – Witnesses helped track down a suspect following a hit-and-run that killed a 15-year-old boy in Hesperia Thursday morning.
At about 11:34 a.m., the victim was walking along Santa Fe Avenue, near Mission Street, when he was hit by a Chevrolet sedan, witnesses told San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies.
The boy, a Hesperia resident, was taken by ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name was not immediately released.
The driver fled north on Sante Fe Avenue, but was tailed by a witness, SBSD said. During the pursuit, the witness called 911 and updated dispatchers as to the suspect’s location. Based on the witness’s information, deputies responded and caught the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Benjamin Harrity, at C Avenue and Yucca Street.
Harrity was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the crash. He was arrested on charges vehicular manslaughter and of felony hit-and-run.
Anyone with information on the case should call SBSD at 760-947-1500.