Best Food Halls In Los Angeles

When it comes to modern food, innovation is key. But not everyone enjoys the same types of cuisine. A food hall is the perfect place to sample a variety of fare while sticking to restaurants that are either tried-and-true or hot-and-new. Lucky for you, Los Angeles has quite a few complexes that allow friends and family to gather over a unique and tasty meal

— or simply grab dessert. From the historic Grand Central Market to the modern TASTE Food Hall, you’re bound to find one that you’ll come back to over and over again.



Grand Central Market

317 South Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 624-2378

www.grandcentralmarket.com 317 South BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 624-2378 The oldest food hall in Los Angeles, Grand Central Market, is a famous emporium that has been in operation since 1917. A one-stop spot for a culmination of different cuisines and a variety of cultures, Grand Central Market continues to push the limit on food experiences in L.A. Although it may sometimes be crowded because of the market’s popularity with tourists, there are still plenty of dishes that make a visit worth it. If it’s counter seating you seek, try Wexler’s Deli, Belcampo Meat Co., Eggslut or Olio GCM wood-fired pizzeria. For desserts or mid-day snacks, stop by McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream or La Huerta, offering candy or dried nuts. Over 100 apartments sit above the market as well.



Far East Plaza

727 North Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012 727 North BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90012 One of the most interesting food halls in L.A. is Far East Plaza. Located in Chinatown, this complex is full of unique retail shops with some added flair. But the plaza also houses 14 different restaurants that, along with the other vendors, attempt to blend Chinese tradition with the new and modern. One spot—Howlin’ Rays, a Tennessee-based chicken restaurant—draws lengthy lines, but aside from that, this space doesn’t get overly crowded. For traditional Chinese spots, browse Ten Ren’s selection of Chinese teas, milk teas and bobas or visit Kim Chuy for hard-to-find Chiuchow-style food, filled with brown sauces, seafood and stir-fried vegetables. For something more modern, try Roy Choi’s Chego, which serves rice bowls reminisicent of the gritty city.



Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 933-9211

www.farmersmarketla.com 6333 West 3rd StreetLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 933-9211 Since July of 1934, Los Angeles residents and travelers have flocked to the corner of 3rd and Fairfax to sell goods. Though initially it was farmers selling produce from the back of their trucks, it has evolved into a beloved and historic Los Angeles tradition. Open every day of the week, the market lies adjacent to both The Grove shopping center and CBS Television City. When it comes to produce, this is still one of the best spots in L.A. to snag some farm fresh fruits and veggies. But you’ll find other vendors as well, including Du-Par’s Pie Shop, Marconda’s Meat, T&Y Bakery, Tusquellas Seafoods and many more.



SteelCraft

3768 Long Beach Boulevard

Long Beach, CA 90807

(562) 533-0317

www.steelcraftlb.com 3768 Long Beach BoulevardLong Beach, CA 90807(562) 533-0317 One thing that makes SteelCraft unique is the fact that it’s set outdoors. Soak up the California sunshine or relax under the stars and strings of light bulbs at night. This urban eatery helps unite sustainable, high-quality restaurants that have perfected their food and drinks. Some other important aspects of this outdoor food hall are the communal tables that help bring visitors together with others in the community. There are eight places to choose from. Some of these include Waffle House, with sweet or savory waffles and tons of toppings; Desano Pizza, serving Neapolitan pizza made with imported ingredients from Italy; and Tajima Ramen, cooking up firm and springy ramen bowls.



Spring Arcade Building

541 South Spring Street

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 239-8872

www.springarcadebuilding.com 541 South Spring StreetLos Angeles, CA 90013(213) 239-8872 Situated in Downtown L.A., the 40-story Spring Arcade Building offers some stunning architecture. The exterior was completed in a Spanish Renaissance style while the interior of the building features ornate décor and a rounded glass skylight ceiling that lets natural light seep in. The artisan vendors inside add to the diverse and vibrant center, which features casual spots like Downtown Donuts and Fresh Order Grill as well as more refined options like Garçons de Café and the Crêpes Sans Frontières bistro. Another unique spot at the Spring Arcade Building is Clayton’s Public House, a Victorian-era gastropub.



TASTE Food Hall

735 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 955-7170

www.figat7th.com 735 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, CA 90017(213) 955-7170 In the heart of L.A., you’ll find one food hall that features big names. Located in the FIGat7th shopping center, which features retail shops like Target, Bath & Body Works and Sunglass Hut, the TASTE Food Hall has some hip restaurants as well. Five Guys brings their handcrafted burgers and fries to the food court-style hall, while The Melt serves up high-caliber grilled cheese sandwiches. For dessert, stop by the Sprinkles Cupcakes location, filled with some of the finest sweet treats in L.A. Other spots to try include Mendocino Farm, known for their artisan sandwiches, and Loteria Grill, whose founder first started selling the Mexican fare at the nearby Original Farmers Market.



Venue

Eataly

10250 Santa Monica Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90067

www.eataly.com Eataly10250 Santa Monica BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90067 With some great options for L.A. food halls, we don’t really need one more…do we? Whether we want more or not, Eataly will be opening its doors at the Westfield Century City mall this year. Already a smash hit in Europe and New York, Eataly is a food-and-beverage themed marketplace that got its start in Italy—hence the name. The famous food emporium will be the first on the West Coast, and will feature similar square-footage to the Chicago and New York halls. With ample outdoor patios ideal for the Los Angeles sun, the menus will reflect the environment. Expect to find counters, restaurants and shops offering meats, pastas, cheeses, rotisseries, baked goods and definitely some gelato.