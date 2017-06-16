Amazon To Acquire Whole Foods In $13.7B Deal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Amazon is placing a $13.7 billion bet on the future of high-end groceries.
The online retail giant is poised to acquire Whole Foods in an all-cash deal. Whole Foods is expected to continue operating under its current brand as a separate unit of Amazon, according to company officials.
Whole Foods CEO John Mackey will stay on to lead the grocer, which will remain based in Austin, Texas.
Amazon already operates a grocery delivery service called “Amazon Fresh”, but it’s unknown how the move will impact those operations.
News of the deal prompted comparisons on social media between the price of the acquisition and Whole Foods’ pricey reputation.