Burglary Suspect Falls Through Ceiling Of 7-Eleven

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A man police say was trying to break into an apartment in Santa Ana is in custody after falling through the ceiling of a nearby 7-Eleven, where he was trying to hide.
Officers were sent to the 2700 block of West McFadden Avenue at about 11 p.m. Thursday after a man was reported being seen breaking into apartments, Santa Ana police Cmdr. Matt Brown said.
The man ran away before officers rolled up, but it wasn’t long before police got another call – this time from a nearby 7-Eleven. They reported an intruder had run inside the store and was hiding in the store’s break room, Brown said.
Officers forced open the door of the break room and found the man had escaped by crawling up into the ceiling. He later came crashing down onto a store aisle, into the waiting arms of police officers.
He didn’t suffer any serious injuries in the fall and was taken into custody, Brown said.
Police confirmed the man broke into one of the apartment units, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken. No one was believed to be home at the time of the break-in.
