Wife Arrested In Famed Hairdresser’s Murder

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — The wife of the late hairdresser Fabio Sementilli accepted a lifetime achievement award Sunday on his behalf.
Now, Monica Sementilli is in jail in her husband’s killing.
Police arrested Sementilli on Wednesday afternoon, five months after her husband was stabbed and died in their upscale Woodland Hills home. Police said that the internationally recognized hairdresser and company executive was beaten and stabbed several times and that his black Porsche was missing.
Neighbors were shocked to hear of the arrest and aren’t sure what will happen to the couple’s two teen daughters.
A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.