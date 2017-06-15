Trial To Begin For Drug Dealer Accused Of Killing TV Exec Over Affair

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Opening statements are scheduled Thursday in the trial of a convicted drug dealer accused of killing a 20th Century Fox distribution executive who was missing for 2 ½ years before his body was found in the Antelope Valley in 2014.

John Creech, 44, is accused of the May 2012 killing of Gavin Smith, who played basketball at UCLA in the 1970s. The murder charge against him includes the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, but prosecutors opted not to seek the death penalty.

Smith, 57, was last seen between 9 and 10 p.m. May 1, 2012, leaving a female friend’s home off Kanan Road in eastern Ventura County in his black 2000 Mercedes-Benz 420 E. Prosecutors allege he was killed on May 2, 2012.

His car was recovered on Feb. 21, 2013, at a storage facility in Simi Valley that authorities said was connected to Creech.

Smith’s remains were found in a shallow grave by a man walking with his dog Oct. 26, 2014, in a rural area on the south side of Palmdale, near the border with Acton.

According to court papers, investigators contend that Smith, who was married, was having an affair with Creech’s estranged wife, Chandrika, whom Smith met while they were both being treated for prescription drug addiction at a rehabilitation facility.

She testified before a grand jury that Creech surprised her and Smith while they were having a late-night rendezvous on May 2, 2012, and began pummeling Smith, telling her that she was next. Prosecutors contend Creech used a smartphone app to find out where the couple were meeting.

Chandrika Creech testified she fled to a nearby family home, and Creech eventually showed up and told her to take him to Smith’s Mercedes. She did so and returned to the home. Creech showed up again later that night, covered in blood, and told her Smith was dead, she testified.

According to other grand jury testimony, Creech hid Smith’s car and body in a friend’s garage near Porter Ranch, returning later to retrieve the body. Creech came back about a week later and towed the car away, according to testimony.

One of Smith’s sons told the grand jury he and his brother actually went to Creech’s home in 2010 and begged him not to kill their father over the affair, which Creech had recently discovered.

Creech is already serving an eight-year term for his no contest plea in September 2012 to one count of sale or transportation for sale of a controlled substance.

One of Creech’s attorneys said earlier there “may have been a fight, but I can tell you there was no criminal intent … There was no malice. There was no intent, no premeditation for any type of homicide to take place.”

